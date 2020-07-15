Kanye West launches presidential campaign

In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West, on Sunday ranted against social media, pornography and abortion, argued policy with attendees, and at one point broke down in tears.
Rapper Kanye West delivered a lengthy monologue touching on various topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate.Still, whether he is actually seeking the United States’ highest office remains a question.West said while he believed abortion should be legal, financial incentives to help struggling mothers could be a way to discourage the practice.
