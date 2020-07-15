Kanye West launches presidential campaign 6 minutes ago Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published Kanye West launches presidential campaign In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West, on Sunday ranted against social media, pornography and abortion, argued policy with attendees, and at one point broke down in tears. Gloria Tso reports. 0

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer Million dollar babies among Kanye West's campaign ideas



Rapper Kanye West delivered a lengthy monologue touching on various topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate.Still, whether he is actually seeking the United States’ highest office remains a question.West said while he believed abortion should be legal, financial incentives to help struggling mothers could be a way to discourage the practice. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published on January 1, 1970 Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 presidential bid US rapper Kanye West broke down in tears on Sunday at the chaotic launch of his unlikely campaign to oust Donald Trump as president in November elections. Rapper..

Tweets about this George Hupka RT @Reuters: In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West ranted against abortion and pornography, argue… 15 seconds ago Hedgemason God, abortion and better acoustics: Kanye West launches campaign with chaotic rally https://t.co/6Fo0WO76Lk 2 minutes ago El Tano Jammiran All because Obama called him a jackass in which he really is. #KanyeWest https://t.co/bGD0OlpW88 2 minutes ago ET Panache #KanyeWest denounced abortion, swore, called on random members to speak, appeared to be putting forward policy prop… https://t.co/QO5RhPWAM3 3 minutes ago Hannah Reid Here we go, more***brained insanity we are in an episode of black mirror 🤦‍♀️https://t.co/7C5bgH6mwG 5 minutes ago Gholamhosain Tasbihi BBC News - US election 2020: Kanye West launches unconventional bid for presidency https://t.co/sKx0IDpYI8 Kane s… https://t.co/mRq2FaQg42 6 minutes ago Lord Kevin Glyn Hearth God, abortion and better acoustics: Kanye West launches campaign with chaotic rally https://t.co/U1oasaWquD The f… https://t.co/RblLof5P6E 7 minutes ago John O’Brennan As if Dua Lipa’s venturing into politics weren’t enough, here’s an actual quote from @kanyewest campaign rally over… https://t.co/eCBx7w143l 7 minutes ago