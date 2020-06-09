Global  
 

DR Congo church weighs in as parliament protests continue
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:01s - Published
DR Congo church weighs in as parliament protests continue

DR Congo church weighs in as parliament protests continue

The Catholic Church weighs in on the political crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

