DR Congo church weighs in as parliament protests continue

Few churches in Kochi to remain shut till June 30



A few churches in Kochi have decided to remain shut in view of the spread of COVID-19. Churches under Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese would not offer services till June 30 in Kerala, according to an official statement. "This decision has been taken in view of the spread of COVID-19 in the areas under its jurisdiction," said Archbishop Antony Kariyil, the Metropolitan Vicar of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese. Father Jerome Chamanikodathu said that the opening of churches amid COVID-19 could lead to more disaster. "Earlier we were asking for the opening of churches. However, amid COVID-19 opening of churches could lead to more problems. Therefore, it has been decided not to open St. Francis Xavier's church, St. Sebastian's church and St. Antony's church in Kochi and we will wait till June 30," said Fr. Jerome Chamanikodathu, Vicar of St. Francis Xavier's church under Roman Catholic Church-Archdiocese of Verapoly.

