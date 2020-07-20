'Consistency of errors with De Gea' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:54s - Published 5 minutes ago 'Consistency of errors with De Gea' Ex-Man United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich says there have been a consistent amount of errors in David De Gea's game over the past eight to 12 months. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Qasim Naqvi With De Gea, it’s not his errors that hurt me. It’s the timing. It began with costing his country points at a World… https://t.co/FIzgpXgaL5 12 hours ago 🇺🇸Vote♥Red♥4♥Law & Order🇺🇸 @ewarren @JoeBiden The Democrats want people to be afraid. You want to blowup the virus and use scare tactics. We r… https://t.co/DjoXfpzioH 14 hours ago Alexander Paschall An "asset zoo" or "gallery" level is every individual mesh and every animation lined up to be looked at in-engine/g… https://t.co/lV6pFZNX34 5 days ago SekerTech With automated document creation eFD enables you to save time and reduce errors – creating a professional level of… https://t.co/mPb2Xx8ywj 5 days ago Craig @Oldpanther1 @parraswan @NRL360 @NRL I just want consistency. The bin has been used for highly questionable reasons… https://t.co/0QmDcDeZ2R 6 days ago Joe Davis @JoeBazooooka Yeah the night they made three errors. There is just no consistency even with VAR, Tarkowski's tackle… https://t.co/MUiTHyxUpF 1 week ago