Cool Animation Shows Different Rotations of Our Solar System's Planets Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:11s - Published 2 minutes ago Cool Animation Shows Different Rotations of Our Solar System's Planets James O’Donoghue, a planetary scientist at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, created an animation showing the difference in size, rotation speed, and axial tilt of our solar system's planets and some dwarf planets. 0

