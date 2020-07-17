Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Princess Beatrice wed in grandmother's vintage Hartnell gown and tiara
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Princess Beatrice wed in grandmother's vintage Hartnell gown and tiara

Princess Beatrice wed in grandmother's vintage Hartnell gown and tiara

Pictures have been shared of Princess Beatrice wearing one of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s old Sir Norman Hartnell gowns for her top-secret quarantine wedding on Friday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Princess Beatrice of York Princess Beatrice of York Elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Trending: Buckingham Palace release pictures from Princess Beatrice's wedding, Big Sean pays tribute to ex Naya Rivera and Ryan [Video]

Trending: Buckingham Palace release pictures from Princess Beatrice's wedding, Big Sean pays tribute to ex Naya Rivera and Ryan

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Buckingham Palace release details of Princess Beatrice's 'secret' wedding

 LONDON - Princess Beatrice wore the same tiara as her grandmother Queen Elizabeth at her wedding this week, Buckingham Palace said, releasing more details about..
WorldNews

Norman Hartnell Norman Hartnell British fashion designer


Elizabeth II Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms since 1952

Queen Elizabeth knights Captain Tom, 100-year-old raising millions for UK health charities

 Queen Elizabeth knighted Captain Tom, a 100-year-old veteran raising millions for UK health charities during COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Queen makes veteran a knight at 100. no kneeling required

 LONDON — In the end, Sir Tom didn’t need to rise. On a day infused with emotion, Queen Elizabeth II tapped the blade of a sword once owned by her father on..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

annakingradio

Anna King Princess Beatrice borrowed a vintage dress from her grandmother the Queen to get married in. Did you choose to wear… https://t.co/KySGvVB38R 3 minutes ago

weddingetcSA

Wedding ETC PICTURES: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in a small, private ceremony at the Royal Chape… https://t.co/7iD3x47JbA 36 minutes ago

Grtseeker

Seeker of the Truth RT @Telegraph: Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a vintage Norman Hartnell wedding gown, borrowed from the Queen. A testa… 38 minutes ago

Telegraph

The Telegraph Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a vintage Norman Hartnell wedding gown, borrowed from the Queen.… https://t.co/awpvcO9PYd 50 minutes ago

diyanpol

Jan-pol aka CUTE RT @LizziePaton: This was a clever dress 1. It suited Princess Beatrice beautifully 2. A sustainable vintage gown sends a smart message 3.… 1 hour ago

cocolucas21

Corinne M. Révault RT @sophieandlili: Congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo. 💍❤️🇬🇧👑 I love that she is wearing her grandmother’s vintage gown and… 1 hour ago

news5wcyb

News 5 WCYB Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress loaned to her by her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at her wedding to Edoard… https://t.co/WO4CkezDj3 2 hours ago

NBCNewsWorld

NBC News World Britain's Princes Beatrice donned a vintage dress and diamond tiara which she borrowed from her grandmother Queen E… https://t.co/FgfoCfsVEI 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Princess Beatrice's wedding dress was loaned to her by the Queen! [Video]

Princess Beatrice's wedding dress was loaned to her by the Queen!

Princess Beatrice wore a a vintage dress during her wedding at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:27Published
Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice’s wedding [Video]

Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice’s wedding

Buckingham Palace has released new photographs of the wedding of Princess Beatrice and property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.The pictures, released on Saturday, show Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony [Video]

Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony

Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony Princess Beatrice and Italian property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married on Friday morning. The wedding was initially set for a date in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published