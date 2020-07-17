Pictures have been shared of Princess Beatrice wearing one of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II ’s old Sir Norman Hartnell gowns for her top-secret quarantine wedding on Friday.

Princess Beatrice wed in grandmother's vintage Hartnell gown and tiara

LONDON — In the end, Sir Tom didn’t need to rise. On a day infused with emotion, Queen Elizabeth II tapped the blade of a sword once owned by her father on..

Queen Elizabeth knighted Captain Tom, a 100-year-old veteran raising millions for UK health charities during COVID-19.

Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms since 1952

Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms since 1952

LONDON - Princess Beatrice wore the same tiara as her grandmother Queen Elizabeth at her wedding this week, Buckingham Palace said, releasing more details about..

Trending: Buckingham Palace release pictures from Princess Beatrice's wedding, Big Sean pays tribute to ex Naya Rivera and Ryan In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Princess Beatrice of York Elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York