Rick Wershe, Jr. to leave Florida half way house on Monday

AAmom🥁✊🏽 RT @JennSchanzWXYZ: THIS MORNING: For the first time as an adult, Rick Wershe Jr. will be a free man. He’s expected to leave a Florida half… 3 minutes ago
Jenn Schanz THIS MORNING: For the first time as an adult, Rick Wershe Jr. will be a free man. He’s expected to leave a Florida… https://t.co/8GbwXQcqxk 37 minutes ago
Eugene Shawn RT @detroitnews: On July 20, Richard Wershe Jr. is set to leave a Florida halfway house and return to Michigan. Two days after his 51st bir… 5 days ago
The Detroit News On July 20, Richard Wershe Jr. is set to leave a Florida halfway house and return to Michigan. Two days after his 5… https://t.co/ChBrSZdIYo 1 week ago
After 32 years, Rick 'White Boy Rick' Wershe to be released from incarcerationIn just four days, prison inmate Rick Wershe, known to many as “White Boy Rick,” will be set free for the first time as an adult.
Senator Rick Scott makes donation to help feed SWFL familiesState Senator Rick Scott donated his second-quarter Senate salary to help St. Matthew's House feed more families in need.