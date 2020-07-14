Glee stars visit Naya Rivera memorial at Lake Piru

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Iqbal Theba American actor
Naya Rivera American actress and singer
Naya Rivera's d*ath is a nightmare for Chris Colfer
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Heather Morris wants to 'enjoy life' for Naya Rivera
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:03Published
Chris Colfer: Losing Naya Rivera has been a 'nightmare'
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:16Published
Heather Morris' husband helping her through grief following Naya Rivera's de*th
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Lake Piru Lake in California
A touching tribute: Naya Rivera's fans organising candlelight vigil
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:00Published
Naya Rivera's fans organising candlelight vigil at Lake Piru
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
Dot-Marie Jones athlete, actor
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources