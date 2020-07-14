Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Glee stars visit Naya Rivera memorial at Lake Piru
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Glee stars visit Naya Rivera memorial at Lake Piru

Glee stars visit Naya Rivera memorial at Lake Piru

Former Glee stars Iqbal Theba and Dot Jones have paid a visit to a memorial for Naya Rivera set up at Lake Piru.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Iqbal Theba Iqbal Theba American actor


Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

Naya Rivera's d*ath is a nightmare for Chris Colfer [Video]

Naya Rivera's d*ath is a nightmare for Chris Colfer

Chris Colfer has penned a touching tribute to his late Glee co-star Naya Rivera, saying he was "blessed beyond belief" to call her his friend.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Heather Morris wants to 'enjoy life' for Naya Rivera [Video]

Heather Morris wants to 'enjoy life' for Naya Rivera

Heather Morris wants to "enjoy life" for her late friend Naya Rivera.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:03Published
Chris Colfer: Losing Naya Rivera has been a 'nightmare' [Video]

Chris Colfer: Losing Naya Rivera has been a 'nightmare'

Chris Colfer says "the process of losing" his 'Glee' co-star and friend Naya Rivera has been "such a nightmare".

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:16Published
Heather Morris' husband helping her through grief following Naya Rivera's de*th [Video]

Heather Morris' husband helping her through grief following Naya Rivera's de*th

Glee star Heather Morris has revealed how she's dealing with her grief following the death of her friend Naya Rivera in a candid Instagram post.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Lake Piru Lake Piru Lake in California

A touching tribute: Naya Rivera's fans organising candlelight vigil [Video]

A touching tribute: Naya Rivera's fans organising candlelight vigil

Naya Rivera's fans are organising a candlelight vigil at Lake Piru, California to remember the late actress.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:00Published
Naya Rivera's fans organising candlelight vigil at Lake Piru [Video]

Naya Rivera's fans organising candlelight vigil at Lake Piru

Naya Rivera's fans are organising a candlelight vigil for the late actress on the banks of the lake that claimed her life.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Dot-Marie Jones Dot-Marie Jones athlete, actor


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Glee's Iqbal Theba & Dot-Marie Jones Visit the Naya Rivera Memorial at Lake Piru (Video)

Some actors from Glee just paid a visit to the Naya Rivera memorial that has been set up at Lake...
Just Jared - Published

Glee actress Naya Rivera dies at 33 after tragic boat accident, body recovered from Lake Piru

Glee actress Naya Rivera dies at 33 after tragic boat accident, body recovered from Lake Piru Actor Naya Rivera, best known for playing Santana Lopez on hit TV musical drama 'Glee,' has been...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comIndiaTimesJust Jared


'Rest sweet Naya': Ricky Martin, 'Glee's Lea Michele, more stars react to Naya Rivera's tragic death

"Glee" cast members and Hollywood stars mourned the loss of Naya Rivera following confirmation of her...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Heather Morris wants to 'enjoy life' for late Naya Rivera [Video]

Heather Morris wants to 'enjoy life' for late Naya Rivera

Heather Morris wants to "enjoy life" for her late friend Naya Rivera.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:03Published
Chris Colfer says losing Naya Rivera has been a 'nightmare' [Video]

Chris Colfer says losing Naya Rivera has been a 'nightmare'

Chris Colfer says "the process of losing" his 'Glee' co-star and friend Naya Rivera has been "such a nightmare".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:16Published
Creators of Glee Set Up a College Fund for Naya Rivera’s Son After Tragic Death [Video]

Creators of Glee Set Up a College Fund for Naya Rivera’s Son After Tragic Death

Creators of Glee Set Up a College Fund for Naya Rivera’s Son After Tragic Death

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:02Published