Representative John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, De*d at 80

Georgia's Governor Insists He Wants To 'Flatten The Curve,' But Bans Mandatory Mask Laws



In Georgia, almost 2,800 people are hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to CNN, it's the highest number in the state's ongoing battle against the virus so far. 37 people have died. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has responded to the crisis by banning cities and counties from mandating that people have to wear a mask when in public. Gov. Kemp, a Republican, tweeted that his executive order was part of the strategy to help Georgia 'flatten the curve.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published on January 1, 1970