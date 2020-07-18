Representative John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, De*d at 80

|
John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil rights leader
Honor John Lewis with a Senate vote on the voting rights he fought for his whole lifeLewis knew the Voting Rights Advancement Act was vital to safeguarding democracy. McConnell and his Senate have a historic chance to do their part.
USATODAY.com
Atlanta residents gather to pay tribute to US congressman John Lewis
Credit: euronews (in English)
John R Lewis: Civil rights leader who championed racial justice in the Jim Crow southJohn R Lewis, a civil rights leader who preached non-violence while enduring beatings and jailings during seminal front-line confrontations of the 1960s, and..
WorldNews
Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
Georgia's Governor Insists He Wants To 'Flatten The Curve,' But Bans Mandatory Mask Laws
Credit: Wochit News
While Virus Surges, Georgia Governor Sues Atlanta Mayor to Block Mask RulesGov. Brian Kemp filed a lawsuit against Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, to block the city’s mask requirement.
NYTimes.com
Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon who began pushing for racial justice in the Jim Crow south, has diedThe Georgia lawmaker and son of sharecroppers had been suffering from Stage IV pancreatic cancer since December. He was 80.
USATODAY.com
|
|
|
|
