Representative John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, De*d at 80
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Representative John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, De*d at 80

Representative John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, De*d at 80

The Georgia congressman died less than seven months after announcing he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Honor John Lewis with a Senate vote on the voting rights he fought for his whole life

 Lewis knew the Voting Rights Advancement Act was vital to safeguarding democracy. McConnell and his Senate have a historic chance to do their part.
Atlanta residents gather to pay tribute to US congressman John Lewis [Video]

Atlanta residents gather to pay tribute to US congressman John Lewis

A large mural was painted to paid tribute to the late civil rights activist. View on euronews

John R Lewis: Civil rights leader who championed racial justice in the Jim Crow south

 John R Lewis, a civil rights leader who preached non-violence while enduring beatings and jailings during seminal front-line confrontations of the 1960s, and..
Georgia's Governor Insists He Wants To 'Flatten The Curve,' But Bans Mandatory Mask Laws [Video]

Georgia's Governor Insists He Wants To 'Flatten The Curve,' But Bans Mandatory Mask Laws

In Georgia, almost 2,800 people are hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to CNN, it's the highest number in the state's ongoing battle against the virus so far. 37 people have died. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has responded to the crisis by banning cities and counties from mandating that people have to wear a mask when in public. Gov. Kemp, a Republican, tweeted that his executive order was part of the strategy to help Georgia 'flatten the curve.

While Virus Surges, Georgia Governor Sues Atlanta Mayor to Block Mask Rules

 Gov. Brian Kemp filed a lawsuit against Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, to block the city’s mask requirement.
Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon who began pushing for racial justice in the Jim Crow south, has died

 The Georgia lawmaker and son of sharecroppers had been suffering from Stage IV pancreatic cancer since December. He was 80.
Business, community leaders pay tribute to John Lewis, a civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman

Business and community leaders in Atlanta and across Georgia are mourning the death of civil rights...
John R Lewis: Civil rights leader who championed racial justice in the Jim Crow south

John R Lewis: Civil rights leader who championed racial justice in the Jim Crow south John R Lewis, a civil rights leader who preached non-violence while enduring beatings and jailings...
Civil rights icon John Lewis remembered in Atlanta

The city of Atlanta paid tribute to Georgia congressman and civil rights pioneer John Lewis, who died...
