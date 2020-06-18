N. Korea's Kim fires officials for extortion

North Korea’s leader has sacked officials building a hospital after they pressed the public for contributions, media reported on Monday, the second rebuke linked to the high-profile project in a country where such problems are rarely publicized.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Korea Region in East Asia PM Modi salutes bravehearts of Korean War on 70th anniversary



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War appreciated the efforts made by President Moon Jae-In to preserve and promote peace in the Korean peninsula. PM Modi said, "On this special occasion, I salute all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for establishing peace in the Korean peninsula. India is proud to have contributed to this cause by deploying 60 Para Field Hospital in the Korean Peninsula during the War. I also appreciate the efforts made by President Moon Jae-In to preserve and promote peace in the Korean peninsula." Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published on January 1, 1970 North Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers



Loudspeakers blaring propaganda across the border were seen reinstalled in North Korea on Tuesday (June 23) after such systems were taken down when the two Koreas signed an accord in 2018 to cease "all hostile acts". Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05 Published on January 1, 1970 North Korea prepares anti-South leaflets



North Korea is gearing up to send propaganda leaflets over its southern border, denouncing North Korean defectors and South Korea, its state media said on Saturday, the latest retaliation for leaflets from the South as bilateral tensions rise. Olivia Chan reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published on January 1, 1970 North Korea destroys north-south joint liaison office: report



North Korea blew up the joint liaison office in the border city of Kaesong used for bettering ties with South Korea after days of rising tensions on June 16. Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 01:18 Published on January 1, 1970