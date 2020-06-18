Global  
 

N. Korea's Kim fires officials for extortion
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:04s - Published
N. Korea's Kim fires officials for extortion

N. Korea's Kim fires officials for extortion

North Korea’s leader has sacked officials building a hospital after they pressed the public for contributions, media reported on Monday, the second rebuke linked to the high-profile project in a country where such problems are rarely publicized.

Lauren Anthony reports

