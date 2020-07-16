Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their daughter
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their daughter

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their daughter

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their first pregnancy, the rapper revealed at his presidential campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West Says He & Kim Kardashian Almost Aborted Daughter North at Campaign Rally Speech

Kanye West just held his first campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina today (July 19) and was...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Extra


Twitter Accounts Including Biden's, Bezos' Hacked In Bitcoin Scam

Twitter Accounts Including Biden's, Bezos' Hacked In Bitcoin Scam Watch VideoTwitter is investigating after a series of high-profile users were hacked in an apparent...
Newsy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West holds first presidential campaign rally, 'I almost killed my daughter' | Oneindia News [Video]

Kanye West holds first presidential campaign rally, 'I almost killed my daughter' | Oneindia News

Kanye West has officially launched his campaign for the 2020 US presidential election, with an unorthodox rally in South Carolina. The event, held at a wedding and conference hall in the city, was said..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:53Published
Thai nightclub uses live stream virtual parties amid Covid-19 pandemic [Video]

Thai nightclub uses live stream virtual parties amid Covid-19 pandemic

A Thai nightclub is using live streams to keep customers entertained during the coronavirus pandemic. Bosses at 'The Pimp' in Bangkok said that even though lockdown measures have been lifted, they..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:43Published
Keeping Up With The White House: Caitlyn Jenner wants to be Kanye West's Vice President [Video]

Keeping Up With The White House: Caitlyn Jenner wants to be Kanye West's Vice President

Caitlyn Jenner claimed she has asked Kanye West if she can be his vice president.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published