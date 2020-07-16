Global  
 

White House to Make Decision on TikTok Ban in Matter of 'Weeks'
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
White House to Make Decision on TikTok Ban in Matter of 'Weeks'

White House to Make Decision on TikTok Ban in Matter of 'Weeks'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated they are "certainly looking at" banning the app.

White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 presidential bid

 US rapper Kanye West broke down in tears on Sunday at the chaotic launch of his unlikely campaign to oust Donald Trump as president in November elections. Rapper..
WorldNews
Why Did The Trump Admin And CDC Flip-Flop On Wearing Masks? [Video]

Why Did The Trump Admin And CDC Flip-Flop On Wearing Masks?

At the start of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, health officials from the CDC and the White House discouraged Americans from wearing masks. At the time, it's since been revealed the officials took that tack so healthcare workers would have sufficient access to masks and personal protective equipment. Now, CNN reports there is unanimous agreement among all public health experts that Americans should be wearing masks in public after all.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
White House Wants To Block COVID Testing Funding [Video]

White House Wants To Block COVID Testing Funding

White House Wants To Block COVID Testing Funding

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

Top State Dept. Officials Enabled Misconduct by Pompeo, Whistle-Blower Said

 A newly public copy of the whistle-blower’s complaint says that top officials who were protecting the secretary of state blocked the whistle-blower from..
NYTimes.com
Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’ [Video]

Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’

The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has made an emotional appeal for the Prime Minister to make her son “top priority” during the US Secretary of State’s visit next week.Charlotte Charles urged Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Mike Pompeo to discuss the case of her son nearly one year on from his death during Mr Pompeo’s visit to London on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:05Published

TikTok Video-sharing application

Watch out, TikTok: Facebook launching rival video editing app called Instagram Reels

 The Instagram Reels app, meant to be a TikTok competitor, is currently testing in other countries but will hit U.S. smartphones in early August.
USATODAY.com

TikTok's UK headquarters in doubt amid US pressure

 Uncertainty over the Chinese video sharing app comes as tension mounts between the UK and China.
BBC News
How are conspiracy theories amplified online? | #TheCube [Video]

How are conspiracy theories amplified online? | #TheCube

In the age of TikTok and Twitter, conspiracies are gaining a new lease of life on our social media feeds. But why do people believe conspiracy theories and who's behind some of the biggest online?

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 22:28Published

White House says restrictions on TikTok could come in ‘weeks, not months’

White House says restrictions on TikTok could come in ‘weeks, not months’ Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge The White House has hinted at a timeframe for taking...
The Verge - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Lee County, DeSantis respond to unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force [Video]

Lee County, DeSantis respond to unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force

An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force is getting a lot of attention, after it recommended 18 states, including Florida, consider rolling back reopening.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:16Published
Trump Admin Really Does Not Want To Hear What The CDC Has To Say About Schools [Video]

Trump Admin Really Does Not Want To Hear What The CDC Has To Say About Schools

Officials at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have delayed the release of new recommendations for sending children back to school. According to CNN, this week, CDC Director Robert..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Sick Burn Of WH Press Secretary [Video]

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Sick Burn Of WH Press Secretary

"Karen" is slang for a stereotypically rude, middle-aged white woman; the type who calls the cops on innocent black people. Former assistant US attorney Lori Lightfoot not only is Chicago's first Black..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:35Published