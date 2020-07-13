What has happened to relations between the UK and China?

Elize Biermann RT @itvnews: The government is considering suspending Britain's extradition treaty with Hong Kong, after China imposed a tough new national… 3 hours ago

ITV News The government is considering suspending Britain's extradition treaty with Hong Kong, after China imposed a tough n… https://t.co/JjzvXwGhnL 4 hours ago

mfiorenews #China's Ambassador to #UK: I do not want to see this tit-for-tat between UK-China relations like what has happened… https://t.co/xxiBNmzoAl 1 day ago

𝚍𝚘𝚖𝚒 🌻 I hate seeing tweets about the relations between one direction boys. YOU ARE A FAN. YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHAT HAPPENED.… https://t.co/mdHae94fgK 4 days ago

Kyriacos C Ktenas 🌍🌏🇮🇸🇰🇵🇷🇺🇨🇾🇧🇩 @AcarUmut Despite what happened last week with Agyasofya what is important is that 🇬🇷 Greece & 🇹🇷 Turkey work toget… https://t.co/gOHifbCGdn 5 days ago

Eric Grossmann @harari_yuval Yuval, do you know what happened? When you wrote wrote on the diplomatic relations between Spain & T… https://t.co/GKoHkMArVJ 5 days ago