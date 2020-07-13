Global  
 

What has happened to relations between the UK and China?
What has happened to relations between the UK and China?

What has happened to relations between the UK and China?

Hong Kong, Huawei and the treatment of an ethnic minority are among issues causing bilateral tensions between the UK and China.

China's ambassador has no answer to the treatment of Uighur Muslims

 When Liu Xiaoming agreed to come on the Andrew Marr show, he ought to have expected that – as the Chinese ambassador – he’d be asked about Uighur Muslims...
WorldNews

Huawei, Alibaba among 7 companies with links to Chinese army; could soon face action in India

 Not all of the seven Chinese companies are in the mobile or tech sectors. They have got a wide net of investments in various Indian industries.
DNA

Why the Trump administration's win over Huawei could be bad news for TikTok

 (CNN Business)A week after saying his administration was "looking at" banning short-form video app TikTok in the United States, President Donald Trump claimed..
WorldNews

US to hit Huawei employees with visa bans

 The Trump administration said Wednesday it will impose travel bans on employees of the Chinese technology giant Huawei and other Chinese companies the U.S...
USATODAY.com

UK ratchets up criticism of China over Uighurs, Hong Kong [Video]

UK ratchets up criticism of China over Uighurs, Hong Kong

Beijing says UK 'should have its own independent foreign policy, rather than dance to the tune of the Americans'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 06:29Published
PM confirms changes on Hong Kong extradition arrangements [Video]

PM confirms changes on Hong Kong extradition arrangements

On a visit to a school in Kent, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms changes would be made to extradition arrangements with Hong Kong. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:15Published
China urges UK to avoid taking wrong path on HK [Video]

China urges UK to avoid taking wrong path on HK

China on Monday (July 20) urged Britain to avoid making further steps down the wrong path after reports that it was poised to suspend an extradition treaty for Chinese-ruled Hong Kong.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published

Britain’s Huawei Ban Resets Relations With China

Britain’s Huawei Ban Resets Relations With China By Jamie Dettmer British officials are bracing for fierce Chinese government reaction and...
Eurasia Review - Published

China accuses US of 'inciting confrontation’ in South China Sea

China accused the U.S. of meddling in relations between China and Southeast Asian countries Tuesday.
FOXNews.com - Published

EU foreign ministers meet to discuss Hong Kong, Turkey

The European Union's foreign ministers have gathered in Brussels for their first face-to-face talks...
Deutsche Welle - Published


China-US: Relations fray between the two superpowers [Video]

China-US: Relations fray between the two superpowers

The US has imposed sanctions on Chinese officials it says are committing human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Tibet.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published
Watch: Rahul Gandhi explains why China felt confident to move against India [Video]

Watch: Rahul Gandhi explains why China felt confident to move against India

Rahul Gandhi posted a video on his Twitter account where he explained what he felt was the reason behind China's aggressive stance  towards India. Rahul Gandhi said that a country is protected by its..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:25Published
Seeds of U.S.-China Cold War Sown, Strategist Says [Video]

Seeds of U.S.-China Cold War Sown, Strategist Says

Nuveen's top equity strategist Bob Doll breaks down what investors need to know about U.S. and China's relations.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 03:05Published