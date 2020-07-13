What has happened to relations between the UK and China?

|
Huawei Chinese technology company
China's ambassador has no answer to the treatment of Uighur MuslimsWhen Liu Xiaoming agreed to come on the Andrew Marr show, he ought to have expected that – as the Chinese ambassador – he’d be asked about Uighur Muslims...
WorldNews
Huawei, Alibaba among 7 companies with links to Chinese army; could soon face action in IndiaNot all of the seven Chinese companies are in the mobile or tech sectors. They have got a wide net of investments in various Indian industries.
DNA
Why the Trump administration's win over Huawei could be bad news for TikTok(CNN Business)A week after saying his administration was "looking at" banning short-form video app TikTok in the United States, President Donald Trump claimed..
WorldNews
US to hit Huawei employees with visa bansThe Trump administration said Wednesday it will impose travel bans on employees of the Chinese technology giant Huawei and other Chinese companies the U.S...
USATODAY.com
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
UK ratchets up criticism of China over Uighurs, Hong Kong
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 06:29Published
PM confirms changes on Hong Kong extradition arrangements
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:15Published
China urges UK to avoid taking wrong path on HK
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:01Published
Boris Johnson news – live: Pompeo set to snub PM by meeting rebel Tory MPs, as Raab expected to suspend Hong Kong extradition treatyFollow all the latest developments
Independent
