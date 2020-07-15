Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paris turns the Seine river into open-air cinema
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Paris turns the Seine river into open-air cinema

Paris turns the Seine river into open-air cinema

While the cinema drive-in may have gotten a boost as lockdowns gradually come to an end amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Paris film fans can now munch on their popcorn watching a movie from a boat on the river Seine.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Seine Seine Major river in northern France

Paris Plages opens with floating cinema on the Seine [Video]

Paris Plages opens with floating cinema on the Seine

With an unusual alternative to indoor movie theatres in the time of COVID-19, Paris Plages has this year opened with an open-air cinema set on the banks of the River Seine.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Paris Paris Capital of France

Marquez versus Marquez as MotoGP spins wheels of family fortune

 PARIS — Motorcycling is often a family affair, and yet before Alex Marquez joined Marc at Honda for this season two brothers had never raced together for the..
WorldNews

Milan goes ‘phygital’ for first apres-lockdown fashion week

 AP, MILAN Milan kicked off its first Digital Fashion Week on Tuesday with two live runway shows on the schedule, including from heavyweights Dolce & Gabbana, to..
WorldNews
International flights set to resume with US, France and Germany: Civil Aviation Minister [Video]

International flights set to resume with US, France and Germany: Civil Aviation Minister

Underlining the importance of creating "air bubbles" for resuming international flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of State with independent charge for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, on July 16 said India is in advanced stage of negotiations with France, US and Germany to resume limited international flights. "We are at a very advance stage of negotiations with at least 3 countries (for air bubble). Air France will be operating 28 flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to Paris between July 18 to August 01," Puri said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

On This Day: 16 July 1991

 Jazz legend Miles Davis was awarded Légion d'honneur in Paris. (July16)
 
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Paris turns the Seine into an open air cinema

While the cinema drive-in may have gotten a boost as lockdowns gradually come to an end amid the...
SBS - Published


Tweets about this

PragNews

Prag News Movie Magic: The Iconic Seine River in Paris turns into an open-air cinema #SeineRiver #Paris #OpenAirCinema… https://t.co/uLJxMpgHhL 7 hours ago

Ericksmom2005

Erick's Avenger RT @trtworld: While the cinema drive-in may have gotten a boost amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Paris film fans can now munch on their popco… 7 hours ago

lll0O0ooOo0IlI

စⵙoᱰOᱛ. ............. °°¶ RT @WIONews: In Paris film fans can now munch on their popcorn watching a movie from a boat on the river Seine. https://t.co/AKNWumDeOC 10 hours ago

WIONews

WION In Paris film fans can now munch on their popcorn watching a movie from a boat on the river Seine. https://t.co/AKNWumDeOC 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Paris turns the Seine into an open-air cinema for launch of yearly Paris Plages events [Video]

Paris turns the Seine into an open-air cinema for launch of yearly Paris Plages events

Paris turns part of the Seine into an open-air cinema for moviegoers to safely watch films while sticking to social distancing rules. The Paris Plages is a yearly tradition where parts of the Seine..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:16Published
Drive-In Movies May Be Back But Paris Will Have a ‘Float-In’ [Video]

Drive-In Movies May Be Back But Paris Will Have a ‘Float-In’

In the wake of drive-in movies becoming popular again during the pandemic, Paris has decided to make a splash with something a little different, the float-in theater. Buzz60’s Justin Kircher has..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:48Published