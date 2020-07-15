Paris turns the Seine river into open-air cinema 5 minutes ago Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:37s - Published Paris turns the Seine river into open-air cinema While the cinema drive-in may have gotten a boost as lockdowns gradually come to an end amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Paris film fans can now munch on their popcorn watching a movie from a boat on the river Seine. 0

SBS - Published 2 days ago







