Amber Alert: Missing Pasco County 9-year-old

WE HAVE BREAKING NEWS JUST INTO THE FOX 4 NEWSROOM -- AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR 9-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL MORRIS, FROM HOLIDAY FLORIDA.

THIS IS INPASCO COUNTY.

INVESTIGTORSBELIEVE HE IS WITH A MAN NAMEDHARA-LAMPOS SAVO-POULOS.

THEYMAY BE IN A 2011, WHITE NISSANVERSA..

WITH A FLORIDA TAGNUMBER P-C-W-H-ZERO-1.MICHAEL WAS LAST SEEN WEARING ABLACK T-SHIRT AND WHITE SHORTS.INVESTIGATORS SAY HE HAS