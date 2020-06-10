Back-to-school debate continues in Arizona

The debate continues as parents, students, staff and officials decide whether to return to the classroom.



Tweets about this Kay Bell While the coronavirus debate about whether children will be in classrooms this fall continues, some states are goin… https://t.co/lisIZQe0vd 3 days ago A Recipe For Wonder RT @acampbell99: Berkeley Teachers Demand Online Learning as Back-to-School Debate Continues – NBC Bay Area https://t.co/vfcBWqVisJ 5 days ago Andrew Campbell Berkeley Teachers Demand Online Learning as Back-to-School Debate Continues – NBC Bay Area https://t.co/vfcBWqVisJ 5 days ago Radical Marxist Wolf RT @nbcbayarea: This summer break has been anything but restful for teachers who are wondering what the fall is going to look like. In Berk… 5 days ago NBC Bay Area This summer break has been anything but restful for teachers who are wondering what the fall is going to look like.… https://t.co/ES5ZKgEuyn 5 days ago California Public Berkeley Teachers Demand Online Learning as Back-To-School Debate Continues https://t.co/zyKROGJ02E 5 days ago alamedabot Berkeley Teachers Demand Online Learning as Back-To-School Debate Continues https://t.co/Xf31N7vOKl 5 days ago Action News Now The new school year is right around the corner and it’s still not clear what it will look like. Some say it's time… https://t.co/Ic8Bl2xKSw 6 days ago