Boris Johnson promises tough but calibrated approach to China

Boris Johnson signalled he would be “tough” with China as the Government prepared to change extradition arrangements with Hong Kong. Further measures will be set out on Monday in response to China’s imposition of a tough new national security law on Hong Kong amid growing tensions with Beijing .

BEIJING - China on Sunday raised the flood alert level in the Huai River region in the country’s east to Level II from Level III, the second highest on its..

UK ratchets up criticism of China over Uighurs, Hong Kong Beijing says UK 'should have its own independent foreign policy, rather than dance to the tune of the Americans'.

What has happened to relations between the UK and China? Hong Kong, Huawei and the treatment of an ethnic minority are among issues causing bilateral tensions between the UK and China.

Activist Wong launches bid for HK legislature Prominent Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong has applied to run for a seat in the Chinese-ruled city's legislature, raising the prospect of a battle with authorities after being barred from running in previous polls. Joe Davies reports.

The UK will "continue to engage" with China, Boris Johnson says, hinting there will be no US-style sanctions imposed on the regime.

PM confirms changes on Hong Kong extradition arrangements On a visit to a school in Kent, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms changes would be made to extradition arrangements with Hong Kong.

PM cannot say he's '100% confident' we get vaccine this year Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he could not be "100% confident" that a vaccine would be available this year or next year.

Prime Minister shows off painting skills during school visit Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows off ladybird painting skills during a school visit in Kent.