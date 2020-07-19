Global  
 

Boris Johnson promises tough but calibrated approach to China
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Boris Johnson promises tough but calibrated approach to China

Boris Johnson promises tough but calibrated approach to China

Boris Johnson signalled he would be “tough” with China as the Government prepared to change extradition arrangements with Hong Kong.Further measures will be set out on Monday in response to China’s imposition of a tough new national security law on Hong Kong amid growing tensions with Beijing.

Boris Johnson says UK must 'continue to engage with China' and hints sanctions unlikely

 The UK will "continue to engage" with China, Boris Johnson says, hinting there will be no US-style sanctions imposed on the regime.
Independent

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Hong Kong: UK set to suspend extradition treaty with ex-colony

 It comes amid rising tensions between London and Beijing over a controversial national security law.
BBC News

China raises flood alert levels along Huai River

 BEIJING - China on Sunday raised the flood alert level in the Huai River region in the country’s east to Level II from Level III, the second highest on its..
WorldNews

