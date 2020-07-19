Boris Johnson promises tough but calibrated approach to China

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Prime Minister shows off painting skills during school visit
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:25Published
PM cannot say he's '100% confident' we get vaccine this year
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:46Published
PM confirms changes on Hong Kong extradition arrangements
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:15Published
Boris Johnson says UK must 'continue to engage with China' and hints sanctions unlikelyThe UK will "continue to engage" with China, Boris Johnson says, hinting there will be no US-style sanctions imposed on the regime.
Independent
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Activist Wong launches bid for HK legislature
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:50Published
What has happened to relations between the UK and China?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06Published
UK ratchets up criticism of China over Uighurs, Hong Kong
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 06:29Published
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Hong Kong: UK set to suspend extradition treaty with ex-colonyIt comes amid rising tensions between London and Beijing over a controversial national security law.
BBC News
China raises flood alert levels along Huai RiverBEIJING - China on Sunday raised the flood alert level in the Huai River region in the country’s east to Level II from Level III, the second highest on its..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources