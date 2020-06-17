Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus treatment hailed a ‘breakthrough’
Video Credit: Yahoo Style - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Coronavirus treatment hailed a ‘breakthrough’

Coronavirus treatment hailed a ‘breakthrough’

An experimental coronavirus treatment has been hailed a “breakthrough” in the fight against the outbreak.

Southampton-based biotech firm Synairgen tested the inhaled protein interferon beta on 101 patients across nine UK hospitals.

Preliminary results reveal those given the treatment were 79% less likely to develop particularly severe disease, which could require ventilation, than the patients on placebo.

The interferon beta group was also at least twice as likely to recover to the point where their everyday activities were unaffected by the illness, according to Synairgen.

The firm also claimed interferon beta led to “significant” reductions in breathlessness – a key symptom of severe infection, and cut the time spent in hospital by a third – from an average of nine days to six.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

How conspiracy theorists are exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to sell toxic bleach as a miracle cure

How conspiracy theorists are exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to sell toxic bleach as a miracle cure · Proponents of MMS, a toxic bleach falsely hailed as a miracle cure, are exploiting fears of the...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dexamethasone Hailed as First Major Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatments [Video]

Dexamethasone Hailed as First Major Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatments

The low-dose steroid treatment cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators and by a fifth for those on oxygen.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published