Solar Orbiter reveals closest ever pictures taken of the Sun
NASA and the ESA have released the closest images ever snapped of the Sun's surface — offering a rare glimpse of our solar system's star.
Credit to 'Solar Orbiter/EUI Team (ESA & NASA); CSL, IAS, MPS, PMOD/WRC, ROB, UCL/MSSL'.
WEB EXTRA: Closest Pictures Ever Taken Of The SunThe closest images ever taken of the Sun were released on Thursday. Here’s a look at what they show.
Solar Orbiter Spots ‘Campfires’ in Closest Images Ever Taken of the Sun
Closest images ever taken of the Sun show ‘campfires’ dotted across its surfaceScientists have revealed the closest images ever taken of the Sun, which show mini solar flares, called “campfires”, dotted across its surface.The images were captured last month by the Solar..