Solar Orbiter reveals closest ever pictures taken of the Sun
Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Solar Orbiter reveals closest ever pictures taken of the Sun

Solar Orbiter reveals closest ever pictures taken of the Sun

NASA and the ESA have released the closest images ever snapped of the Sun's surface — offering a rare glimpse of our solar system's star.

Credit to 'Solar Orbiter/EUI Team (ESA & NASA); CSL, IAS, MPS, PMOD/WRC, ROB, UCL/MSSL'.

