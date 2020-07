Ronaldo, Messi Ballon d'Or rivalry on hold as award dropped for 2020 Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:51s - Published 41 seconds ago Ronaldo, Messi Ballon d'Or rivalry on hold as award dropped for 2020 The Ballon d'Or will not be awarded this year for the first time in its 64-year history after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the soccer calendar. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this