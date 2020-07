Logic Announces Retirement

After 10 years in the business, Logic has announced he's leaving the music industry.

He made the surprising news public on Thursday by posting it to all his social media accounts.

The artists said he has made the decision so he can devote more time to his family.

According to CNN, the rapper/singer says his new album, "No Pressure," will officially mark his retirement.

Logic posted to social media: "It's been a great decade.

Now it's time to be a great father.