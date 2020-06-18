Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hong Kong tightens COVID-19 lockdown
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Hong Kong tightens COVID-19 lockdown

Hong Kong tightens COVID-19 lockdown

It comes after the territory reported 108 new infections on Sunday, the highest one-day increase since the pandemic began.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Boris Johnson promises tough but calibrated approach to China [Video]

Boris Johnson promises tough but calibrated approach to China

Boris Johnson signalled he would be “tough” with China as the Government prepared to change extradition arrangements with Hong Kong.Further measures will be set out on Monday in response to China’s imposition of a tough new national security law on Hong Kong amid growing tensions with Beijing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published
Activist Wong launches bid for HK legislature [Video]

Activist Wong launches bid for HK legislature

Prominent Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong has applied to run for a seat in the Chinese-ruled city's legislature, raising the prospect of a battle with authorities after being barred from running in previous polls. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:50Published
What has happened to relations between the UK and China? [Video]

What has happened to relations between the UK and China?

Hong Kong, Huawei and the treatment of an ethnic minority are among issues causing bilateral tensions between the UK and China.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published
UK ratchets up criticism of China over Uighurs, Hong Kong [Video]

UK ratchets up criticism of China over Uighurs, Hong Kong

Beijing says UK 'should have its own independent foreign policy, rather than dance to the tune of the Americans'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 06:29Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Asian markets mostly up on vaccine, stimulus hopes

Asian markets mostly up on vaccine, stimulus hopes Hong Kong (AFP) July 15, 2020 Fresh hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and another round of US...
Energy Daily - Published

Tougher rules, new lockdowns around the world as COVID spreads

Australia threatens to jail quarantine violators for months, Hong Kong shutters Disneyland, and one...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Hong Kong tightens COVID-19 lockdown https://t.co/X7TX2XGpgh 5 seconds ago

zlabiz

Zla Official Hong Kong tightens COVID-19 lockdown 51 seconds ago

Briannewrc963

Majors Arriola Hong Kong tightens COVID-19 lockdown https://t.co/KYu8i6zxcD 3 minutes ago

TheFrontierPost

The Frontier Post Hong Kong tightens measures as Covid-19 spreads ‘out of control’ https://t.co/MCfLrXVdDd 4 hours ago

yonkersoem40

YONKERS OEM 40 RT @trtworld: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam tightens social distancing measures amid a new spike in Covid-19 cases https://t.co/6Ste1JjhiA 4 hours ago

trtworld

TRT World Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam tightens social distancing measures amid a new spike in Covid-19 cases https://t.co/6Ste1JjhiA 4 hours ago

kakmidah

Kak Midah Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says COVID-19 spreading 'Out of Control', tightens restrictions! https://t.co/Pe0EAtFmRs 5 hours ago

bill_dobell

Bill RT @SirMickW: #China - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says #COVID_19 spreading 'out of control', tightens restrictions https://t.co/JVzLphUh3S 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Curbs are back as new infections spike [Video]

Curbs are back as new infections spike

A number of countries around the world have reintroduced restrictions after virus cases spiked following moves to ease lockdowns. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published
Indian businessman arranges chartered flight for Indians to return to Hong Kong [Video]

Indian businessman arranges chartered flight for Indians to return to Hong Kong

A Hong Kong-based Indian businessman organized flight for Indians amid coronavirus pandemic. Many Indian businessmen, who reside in Hong Kong, visit India every year during January-February but this..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:55Published
Disneyland Hong Kong reopens its doors [Video]

Disneyland Hong Kong reopens its doors

Hong Kong Disneyland on Thursday opened its doors to visitors for the first time in nearly five months, at a reduced capacity and with social distancing measures in place. The theme park closed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published