Hong Kong tightens COVID-19 lockdown

Boris Johnson signalled he would be “tough” with China as the Government prepared to change extradition arrangements with Hong Kong.Further measures will be set out on Monday in response to China’s imposition of a tough new national security law on Hong Kong amid growing tensions with Beijing.
Prominent Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong has applied to run for a seat in the Chinese-ruled city's legislature, raising the prospect of a battle with authorities after being barred from running in previous polls. Joe Davies reports.