Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West's rally was a cry for help
Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 04:26s - Published
Kanye West's rally was a cry for help
Watch what happened at Kanye West's first presidential rally in South Carolina.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West launches presidential bid with chaotic rally

US rapper Kanye West has held his first election rally in an unlikely campaign to challenge Donald...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com


Kanye West Breaks Down in Tears Explaining Anti-Abortion Stance at Presidential Rally: ‘I Almost Killed My Daughter’

Kanye West took the stage for his first presidential rally, where he went from being in good spirits...
Billboard.com - Published

Kanye West claims in rally Harriet Tubman never 'freed the slaves,' tearfully discusses abortion

Kanye West made controversial claims about Harriet Tubman and discussed his experience with abortion...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

AltemusFrances

Frances Altemus RT @Reuters: A tearful Kanye West launches presidential campaign with rambling rally https://t.co/xngia2KJBn https://t.co/CDqe4dZAP5 3 seconds ago

_imjustsleep

Everybody ❤️ 😴 RT @brutamerica: No mic, no mask, but a bulletproof vest... Here's a look at Kanye West's first political rally in Charleston. https://t.co… 4 seconds ago

gookscene

angel RT @airbagged: re: kanye west running for president from someone who was at his rally here in north charleston, sc https://t.co/VM6ASsk1Xh 4 seconds ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Kanye West Cries While Talking About Abortion and Daughter North at South Carolina Campaign Rally​ https://t.co/V4w9RCVVuB 17 seconds ago

Saathhe

Haras 💮 RT @jelani9: Kanye West is not well and going to his rally is as wrong as it would be to get tickets to watch a wounded man bleed on the st… 18 seconds ago

aridollaz

medicare4all stan account I’ve never been too much of a fan of Kanye West. But seeing that video of him crying on stage at the rally was hard… https://t.co/fjbs6kcjoV 20 seconds ago

escapedmatrix

Big Boss RT @escapedmatrix: Kanye West at his “campaign rally” in South Carolina: “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them… 32 seconds ago

lifeasindia

theSocialButterfly 🦋 RT @madgalsante: I was just at a Kanye rally in Charleston,SC and he spoke and broke down in tears on how he almost “killed” his oldest dau… 40 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West in tears during abortion revelation at campaign rally [Video]

Kanye West in tears during abortion revelation at campaign rally

Kanye West cried as he admitted he and Kim Kardashian West had considered aborting their first child, North West.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published
Kanye West holds first presidential campaign rally, 'I almost killed my daughter' | Oneindia News [Video]

Kanye West holds first presidential campaign rally, 'I almost killed my daughter' | Oneindia News

Kanye West has officially launched his campaign for the 2020 US presidential election, with an unorthodox rally in South Carolina. The event, held at a wedding and conference hall in the city, was said..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:53Published
Kanye West launches presidential campaign [Video]

Kanye West launches presidential campaign

In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West, on Sunday ranted against social media, pornography and abortion, argued policy with attendees, and at one point broke..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published