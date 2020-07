Related videos from verified sources Sunday Is National Ice Cream Day



WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:28 Published 23 hours ago Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream



Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams' comes to Tampa. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 08:23 Published 3 days ago Heinz kit turns ketchup and mayo into frozen treats



Heinz has launched a "do-it-yourself" ice cream kit, but it's only available in Britain. The cold treats coincide with national ice cream month in the UK. The flavor options include Ketchup, Mayo, BBQ.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago