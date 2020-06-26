Alicia Silverstone pushed away from acting by 'Clueless' fame Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:56s - Published 3 minutes ago Alicia Silverstone pushed away from acting by 'Clueless' fame Alicia Silverstone was "pushed away" from acting because of the "really intense" fame 'Clueless' brought her. 0

