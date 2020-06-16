Global  
 

PM Modi interacts with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna via video conferencing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna via video conferencing in Delhi on July 20.

PM Modi mentioned the strong connect of IBM with India and its huge presence in the country, with over one lakh people working across 20 cities in the company.

PM Modi interacts with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, says great time to invest in India

Modi said that the country is welcoming and supporting investments taking place in the tech sector.
Zee News - Published


