Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 cases increasing in certain states, they'll reach peak little later: AIIMS Director
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:04s - Published
COVID-19 cases increasing in certain states, they'll reach peak little later: AIIMS Director

COVID-19 cases increasing in certain states, they'll reach peak little later: AIIMS Director

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 20, the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Professor Randeep Guleria spoke on vaccine trail amid coronavirus pandemic.

He said, "If you look at the data from Southeast Asia, not just India, the mortality rate is much lower than what happened in Italy and Spain or what is happening in the United States." "Certain areas have hit their peak.

Delhi seems to have done so because the cases have declined significantly.

Certain areas have yet to reach the peak.

Cases are increasing in certain states.

They will reach the peak a little later," AIIMS Director added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi Medical School,Hospital and Public Medical Research University based in New Delhi,India

Delhi reports sub 1,000 COVID-19 cases since June 01 [Video]

Delhi reports sub 1,000 COVID-19 cases since June 01

With 954 patients testing positive for coronavirus on Monday, Delhi reported sub 1,000 COVID-19 cases since June 01. Meanwhile, Delhi's AIIMS will soon start phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccine on healthy people aged 18-55 years who have no co-morbidity. 4,985 new COVID-19 positive cases and 70 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases rise to 1,75,678 including 51,348 active cases and 2,551 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 4074 new COVID-19 positive cases and 54 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published
Might have COVID-19 vaccine by end of this year or early next year: AIIMS [Video]

Might have COVID-19 vaccine by end of this year or early next year: AIIMS

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on July 20, the Head of Centre for Community Medicine Department in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr Sanjay K Rai spoke on vaccine trial. He said, "Launching of vaccine depends on its overall trial, we will have to check the effectiveness of the vaccine for at least 6 months." "By end of this year or early next year, there are chances that we will have a vaccine," Medicine Dept Head added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published
Not much evidence about community transmission at national level: AIIMS Director [Video]

Not much evidence about community transmission at national level: AIIMS Director

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 20, the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Professor Randeep Guleria spoke on vaccine trail amid coronavirus pandemic. He said, "There is not much evidence that there is community transmission happening at national level." "But there are hotspots, even in cities where there is spike of cases and it is very likely that local community transmission in those areas is happening," AIIMS Director added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Randeep Guleria Randeep Guleria Indian pulmonologist

AIIMS director on Covid vaccine human trials, community spread: Key points

 The clinical trial of the indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin will be conducted in three phases, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria told..
IndiaTimes
Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccine trial to be done on people aged between 18-55 yrs: AIIMS Director [Video]

Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccine trial to be done on people aged between 18-55 yrs: AIIMS Director

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 20, the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Professor Randeep Guleria spoke on vaccine trail amid coronavirus pandemic. He said, "Phase 1 of vaccine trial will be done on healthy people aged between 18-55 years who have no co-morbidity." "A total of 1,125 samples have been collected of which 375 will be studied in first phase and in second phase 750 people will be recruited between 12-65 years," AIIMS Director added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Subregion of Asia

Philippines surge: Restrictions reimposed in Manila [Video]

Philippines surge: Restrictions reimposed in Manila

The Philippines now has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:26Published

It’s time to push back against challenge posed by China: Pompeo

 Washington: The time has come for the world to push back against the challenge posed by the Chinese Communist Party, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as..
WorldNews

The U.S. wants Asian allies to stand up to China. It’s not that easy

 SINGAPORE — Seeking support in a budding cold war with Beijing, the U.S. is looking to Southeast Asia, where longstanding allies and security partners have..
WorldNews

Italy Italy Country in southern Europe

Sperm whale caught in nets near Sicily [Video]

Sperm whale caught in nets near Sicily

The Italian coastguard has been working for days to free a massive sperm whale caught in an abandoned fishing net in open sea off the Sicilian Aeolian Islands.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:46Published
EU survives COVID talks but not unscathed [Video]

EU survives COVID talks but not unscathed

Tense recovery talks have revealed deep political fractures in the European Union, questioning its ability to stay unified. Megan Revell reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:29Published
EU agrees 'historic' recovery deal [Video]

EU agrees 'historic' recovery deal

European Union leaders reached a deal on Tuesday on a package of measures to boost their economies after the coronavirus pandemic, agreeing to borrow and spend hundreds of billions of euros in the next few years and pay them back from new taxes. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:04Published
An artist in Italy has carved a huge portrait of Joe Biden into this field [Video]

An artist in Italy has carved a huge portrait of Joe Biden into this field

A land artist is helping to cultivate support for US presidential hopeful Joe Biden after carving a picture of him in an Italian field. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

India remains to be among lowest in COVID-19 deaths per million: Health Ministry [Video]

India remains to be among lowest in COVID-19 deaths per million: Health Ministry

Number of COVID-19 deaths per million population in India continues to be among the lowest in the world , said OSD of Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan in a press conference in Delhi on July 21.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
Watch: Delhi get more pleasant rains [Video]

Watch: Delhi get more pleasant rains

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the national capital on July 21. Indian Meteorological Department on July 21 predicted that thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi for two hours. Vehicle movement was halted due to low visibility at Outer Circle of India Gate.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published
COVID pandemic turns Delhi's young sportsman into fruit seller [Video]

COVID pandemic turns Delhi's young sportsman into fruit seller

COVID-19 has come with deaths and infections, not physically but financially also the invisible enemy has changed lives of the people across the world. Young sportspersons from underprivileged families are finding it hard to continue their sport amid COVID-19. Ali Ansari, a medal-winning decathlete, said, "My family is not financially sound and lockdown made our lives more difficult. Nowadays I help my father at his fruit shop". Several businesses are reeling under financial crisis and lots of small businesses closed during the pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:58Published
Arvind Kejriwal approves door-step delivery of ration in Delhi [Video]

Arvind Kejriwal approves door-step delivery of ration in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the state Cabinet on July 21 approved 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' to be implemented in Delhi. Kejriwal said, "Since distribution of ration has started in the country, lot of problems came in way when it came to giving ration to the poor people. Shops don't open up, there are long queues outside shops, and they don't get the right amount of ration. Today we have approved door step delivery of ration in Delhi. This yojna will be named as 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana.' Through this, beneficiaries can avail door-step delivery of ration with all due respect."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published

CBI questions Gehlot's OSD in suicide case of Rajasthan police officer

 The CBI on Tuesday questioned Deva Ram Saini, OSD to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the alleged suicide by state police officer..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Covid cases seem to have hit peak in Delhi, infections on decline now: AIIMS director

"Certain areas have hit their peak in COVID-19 cases.Delhi seems to have done so because the cases...
IndiaTimes - Published

AIIMS director on Covid vaccine human trials, community spread: Key points

The clinical trial of the indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin will be conducted...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Covid-19 vaccine phase 1 trial on 18-55 yr age group': AIIMS director [Video]

'Covid-19 vaccine phase 1 trial on 18-55 yr age group': AIIMS director

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, AIIMS director Prof Randeep Guleria said that phase 1 of Covid-19 vaccine trial will be done on 18-55 year age group. "Phase 1 trial has to be done on people who..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:07Published
2007 Aiims Director [Video]

2007 Aiims Director

2007 Aiims Director

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:07Published
COVID-19 cases increasing in India because of huge population: AIIMS Director [Video]

COVID-19 cases increasing in India because of huge population: AIIMS Director

The Director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi, Randeep Guleria said that COVID-19 cases are increasing in India because of the huge population. "The number of COVID19 cases is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published