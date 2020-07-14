COVID-19 cases increasing in certain states, they'll reach peak little later: AIIMS Director

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 20, the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Professor Randeep Guleria spoke on vaccine trail amid coronavirus pandemic.

He said, "If you look at the data from Southeast Asia, not just India, the mortality rate is much lower than what happened in Italy and Spain or what is happening in the United States." "Certain areas have hit their peak.

Delhi seems to have done so because the cases have declined significantly.

Certain areas have yet to reach the peak.

Cases are increasing in certain states.

They will reach the peak a little later," AIIMS Director added.