COVID-19 cases increasing in certain states, they'll reach peak little later: AIIMS Director
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 20, the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Professor Randeep Guleria spoke on vaccine trail amid coronavirus pandemic.
He said, "If you look at the data from Southeast Asia, not just India, the mortality rate is much lower than what happened in Italy and Spain or what is happening in the United States." "Certain areas have hit their peak.
Delhi seems to have done so because the cases have declined significantly.
Certain areas have yet to reach the peak.
Cases are increasing in certain states.
They will reach the peak a little later," AIIMS Director added.
With 954 patients testing positive for coronavirus on Monday, Delhi reported sub 1,000 COVID-19 cases since June 01. Meanwhile, Delhi's AIIMS will soon start phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccine on healthy people aged 18-55 years who have no co-morbidity. 4,985 new COVID-19 positive cases and 70 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases rise to 1,75,678 including 51,348 active cases and 2,551 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 4074 new COVID-19 positive cases and 54 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh.
While speaking to ANI in the national capital on July 20, the Head of Centre for Community Medicine Department in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr Sanjay K Rai spoke on vaccine trial. He said, "Launching of vaccine depends on its overall trial, we will have to check the effectiveness of the vaccine for at least 6 months." "By end of this year or early next year, there are chances that we will have a vaccine," Medicine Dept Head added.
He said, "There is not much evidence that there is community transmission happening at national level." "But there are hotspots, even in cities where there is spike of cases and it is very likely that local community transmission in those areas is happening," AIIMS Director added.
He said, "Phase 1 of vaccine trial will be done on healthy people aged between 18-55 years who have no co-morbidity." "A total of 1,125 samples have been collected of which 375 will be studied in first phase and in second phase 750 people will be recruited between 12-65 years," AIIMS Director added.
European Union leaders reached a deal on Tuesday on a package of measures to boost their economies after the coronavirus pandemic, agreeing to borrow and spend hundreds of billions of euros in the next few years and pay them back from new taxes. Francis Maguire reports.
Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the national capital on July 21. Indian Meteorological Department on July 21 predicted that thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi for two hours. Vehicle movement was halted due to low visibility at Outer Circle of India Gate.
COVID-19 has come with deaths and infections, not physically but financially also the invisible enemy has changed lives of the people across the world. Young sportspersons from underprivileged families are finding it hard to continue their sport amid COVID-19. Ali Ansari, a medal-winning decathlete, said, "My family is not financially sound and lockdown made our lives more difficult. Nowadays I help my father at his fruit shop". Several businesses are reeling under financial crisis and lots of small businesses closed during the pandemic.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the state Cabinet on July 21 approved 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' to be implemented in Delhi. Kejriwal said, "Since distribution of ration has started in the country, lot of problems came in way when it came to giving ration to the poor people. Shops don't open up, there are long queues outside shops, and they don't get the right amount of ration. Today we have approved door step delivery of ration in Delhi. This yojna will be named as 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana.' Through this, beneficiaries can avail door-step delivery of ration with all due respect."
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, AIIMS director Prof Randeep Guleria said that phase 1 of Covid-19 vaccine trial will be done on 18-55 year age group. "Phase 1 trial has to be done on people who..
The Director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi, Randeep Guleria said that COVID-19 cases are increasing in India because of the huge population. "The number of COVID19 cases is..