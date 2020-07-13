Will make effort to complete hearing today: Speaker CP Joshi's Lawyer

18 Congress MLAs and sacked deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot have moved Rajasthan High Court against Assembly Speaker CP Joshi's disqualification notice. The speaker had issued notices after Congress sought their disqualification from the state assembly. Sachin Pilot and the other MLAs were asked to respond to the notices
Amid political tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Congress National Spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on July 14 said that he considers Sachin Pilot one of the most talented, competent and impressive Congress men we have. He further stated, "We all value him in the party. He should come and air his grievances, floor is open. All people are prepared to listen to him." "He may have genuine grievances but where I draw a red flag is that if you try to topple a govt or hurt your own Congress party. I think everything except that red flag is accepted in party. It's a capacious party. I urge, request, beg him to exercise that right." Singhvi added.
Following the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot broke his silence to attack his 'rebellious' leader Sachin Pilot. The ongoing tussle between the two led CM Gehlot to fire a verbal attack on him. CM Gehlot said, "He (Sachin Pilot) was conspiring from past 6 months with BJP's support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple the govt. Nobody knew that a person with such innocent face will do such thing. I'm not here to sell vegetables, I am the CM". "We knew that he (Sachin Pilot) is useless and not doing any work but only making people fight among themselves," CM Gehlot said.
While speaking to media in Bhopal on July 20, the veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh spoke on Ram Temple. He said, "Everyone wants that grand Ram Temple to be built. But they (the Centre) didn't give place to Shankaracharyas in the Nyas, instead Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have been made its members. We object to this." "If Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of the temple on August 05, all Shankaracharyas and Swami Ramnareshacharya ji of Ramanandi sect should be invited to the function and made members of the Nyas," Digvijaya Singh added.
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on July 20 responded to Rahul Gandhi's statement that "2,426 firms looted people's savings and will centre launch probe on that?" Taking a jibe at Gandhi, he said "Pappu pass hone ke chakkar me nakal me bhi akal nahi laga pa raha hai," (Pappu is not able to put his brain in the process of passing). "Because of his (Rahul Gandhi) stupidity Congress party went on ventilator and his ego is on accelerator, he should understand the things. "Sometimes he becomes scientists, semi-scholar, sometimes he gives wisdom to whole system, and his brain is filled with stupidity." On July 19, Gandhi alleged that 2,426 companies have "looted" people's savings to the tune of Rs 1.47 lakh crore from banks, Rahul asked if the government will conduct a probe into it to punish those guilty.
Rajasthan Congress MLAs, who are housed at the Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur since the political crisis started in the state, were seen singing 'Hum Honge Kamyaab' along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The song seems to be an assertion by the Rajasthan Congress of sailing through the crisis which left Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs revolting against the party.
The lawyer representing Rajasthan government's chief whip Mahesh Joshi, Abhay Kumar Bhandari informed that Sachin Pilot along with 18 rebel Congress MLAs, who had challenged Assembly Speaker's disqualification notice in High Court have sought time to amend the petition. "Time has been sought by the petitioner to amend the petition. The Court has given them time. Next hearing will be held when they will file the amended petition," said Bhandari. The ruling Congress has sought the disqualification of Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel Congress MLAs from the assembly for "anti-party activities". The notice stated disqualification of the MLAs from assembly under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India. The MLAs were asked to respond to the Speaker's notice by Friday (July 17).
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Lazybluehorse Unfinished sketch of Angel Dust. First attempt sketching straight onto tablet but will make an effort to complete a… https://t.co/dUOUQDf1G3 3 hours ago
ufone@zamandr Thanks for sharing your concern. We will make every effort in our control to resolve your issue, please pr… https://t.co/u4PthXtOhY 2 days ago
Business House@instagram's Shop page began rolling out today. In an effort to make the shopping experience more seamless, users w… https://t.co/hreJ2JsIS7 4 days ago
never take the knee@saintgert I do 99% of my shopping online, so i only need to go to a shop out of complete necessity. In which case… https://t.co/7iDzcFdecr 5 days ago
ufone@KhanT1000 Thanks for reaching out, we will make every effort in our control to resolve your issue. Kindly share yo… https://t.co/qFNDVrSL08 5 days ago
Dr Anuradha Chatterjee@myntra Receive package with one item less, AND the wrong product, which is non refundable, so a loss of 3000 INR+?… https://t.co/RqAWoF30yb 6 days ago