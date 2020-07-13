Will make effort to complete hearing today: Speaker CP Joshi's Lawyer

A petition was given by Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs against disqualification notices to them by Speaker.

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Rajasthan Speaker, tells court that Speaker's order can be challenged only on limited ground but those grounds aren't there in petition.

While speaking to media in Jaipur on July 20, the lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi, Prateek Kasliwal said, "Court has taken a break, will resume hearing at 05:00 pm.

Effort will be that the hearing is completed today so that court can deliver its order by tomorrow so that it can be clear whether hearing before Speaker will take place or not."