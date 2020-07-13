Global  
 

Will make effort to complete hearing today: Speaker CP Joshi's Lawyer
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:12s - Published
A petition was given by Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs against disqualification notices to them by Speaker.

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Rajasthan Speaker, tells court that Speaker's order can be challenged only on limited ground but those grounds aren't there in petition.

While speaking to media in Jaipur on July 20, the lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi, Prateek Kasliwal said, "Court has taken a break, will resume hearing at 05:00 pm.

Effort will be that the hearing is completed today so that court can deliver its order by tomorrow so that it can be clear whether hearing before Speaker will take place or not."

0
Sachin Pilot, rebel Congress MLAs move Rajasthan HC against Speaker's disqualification notice [Video]

Sachin Pilot, rebel Congress MLAs move Rajasthan HC against Speaker's disqualification notice

18 Congress MLAs and sacked deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot have moved Rajasthan High Court against Assembly Speaker CP Joshi's disqualification notice. The speaker had issued notices after Congress sought their disqualification from the state assembly. Sachin Pilot and the other MLAs were asked to respond to the notices

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Speaker slaps anti-defection notice on Pilot, 18 other MLAs

 In a move to mount pressure on rebel MLAs and indicate its resolve, Congress moved Rajasthan assembly Speaker C P Joshi against Sachin Pilot and his supporters,..
IndiaTimes

CBI inquiry will give clean chit, thwart truth: Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Rajasthan political crisis

 "Serious allegations of horse trading &toppling re various #Raj MLAs incl Central Minister. Police inquiry, FIR & Crl process on. To avoid completion of Crl..
IndiaTimes
Sachin Pilot one of most talented Congress man, party willing to listen to him: Singhvi [Video]

Sachin Pilot one of most talented Congress man, party willing to listen to him: Singhvi

Amid political tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Congress National Spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on July 14 said that he considers Sachin Pilot one of the most talented, competent and impressive Congress men we have. He further stated, "We all value him in the party. He should come and air his grievances, floor is open. All people are prepared to listen to him." "He may have genuine grievances but where I draw a red flag is that if you try to topple a govt or hurt your own Congress party. I think everything except that red flag is accepted in party. It's a capacious party. I urge, request, beg him to exercise that right." Singhvi added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Pilot rejects Congress MLA's allegation; says it is an attempt to stifle legitimate concerns raised by him

 Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday dismissed as "baseless and vexatious" the allegations by a party MLA from Rajasthan that the former deputy chief minister..
IndiaTimes
Knew he was 'Nikamma', Nakara': CM Gehlot on Sachin Pilot [Video]

Knew he was 'Nikamma', Nakara': CM Gehlot on Sachin Pilot

Following the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot broke his silence to attack his 'rebellious' leader Sachin Pilot. The ongoing tussle between the two led CM Gehlot to fire a verbal attack on him. CM Gehlot said, "He (Sachin Pilot) was conspiring from past 6 months with BJP's support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple the govt. Nobody knew that a person with such innocent face will do such thing. I'm not here to sell vegetables, I am the CM". "We knew that he (Sachin Pilot) is useless and not doing any work but only making people fight among themselves," CM Gehlot said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published

'Nikamma, nakaara': Ashok Gehlot blasts Sachin Pilot, accuses him of conspiring with BJP to topple own govt

 Ashok Gehlot calls Sachin Pilot worthless and incompetent who did nothing except making people fight among themselves.
DNA

Shankaracharyas must be invited in foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple: Digvijaya Singh [Video]

Shankaracharyas must be invited in foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple: Digvijaya Singh

While speaking to media in Bhopal on July 20, the veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh spoke on Ram Temple. He said, "Everyone wants that grand Ram Temple to be built. But they (the Centre) didn't give place to Shankaracharyas in the Nyas, instead Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have been made its members. We object to this." "If Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of the temple on August 05, all Shankaracharyas and Swami Ramnareshacharya ji of Ramanandi sect should be invited to the function and made members of the Nyas," Digvijaya Singh added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published
Congress is on ventilator, Rahul's ego on accelerator: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi [Video]

Congress is on ventilator, Rahul's ego on accelerator: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on July 20 responded to Rahul Gandhi's statement that "2,426 firms looted people's savings and will centre launch probe on that?" Taking a jibe at Gandhi, he said "Pappu pass hone ke chakkar me nakal me bhi akal nahi laga pa raha hai," (Pappu is not able to put his brain in the process of passing). "Because of his (Rahul Gandhi) stupidity Congress party went on ventilator and his ego is on accelerator, he should understand the things. "Sometimes he becomes scientists, semi-scholar, sometimes he gives wisdom to whole system, and his brain is filled with stupidity." On July 19, Gandhi alleged that 2,426 companies have "looted" people's savings to the tune of Rs 1.47 lakh crore from banks, Rahul asked if the government will conduct a probe into it to punish those guilty.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Watch: Congress MLAs, housed at Jaipur hotel, sing 'Hum Honge Kamyaab' [Video]

Watch: Congress MLAs, housed at Jaipur hotel, sing 'Hum Honge Kamyaab'

Rajasthan Congress MLAs, who are housed at the Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur since the political crisis started in the state, were seen singing 'Hum Honge Kamyaab' along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The song seems to be an assertion by the Rajasthan Congress of sailing through the crisis which left Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs revolting against the party.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published
Watch: MLAs supporting CM Gehlot watch 'Sholay' at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur [Video]

Watch: MLAs supporting CM Gehlot watch 'Sholay' at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur

Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot watched film 'Sholay' at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. Legislators shifted to resort following political turmoil in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

Court dismisses plea seeking FIR against Ramdev for falsely claiming to have found cure for Covid-19

 A Delhi Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking lodging of an FIR against yoga guru Baba Ramdev and others for allegedly cheating people by falsely claiming..
IndiaTimes
Rebel Congress MLAs sought time to amend petition: Rajasthan govt's lawyer [Video]

Rebel Congress MLAs sought time to amend petition: Rajasthan govt's lawyer

The lawyer representing Rajasthan government's chief whip Mahesh Joshi, Abhay Kumar Bhandari informed that Sachin Pilot along with 18 rebel Congress MLAs, who had challenged Assembly Speaker's disqualification notice in High Court have sought time to amend the petition. "Time has been sought by the petitioner to amend the petition. The Court has given them time. Next hearing will be held when they will file the amended petition," said Bhandari. The ruling Congress has sought the disqualification of Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel Congress MLAs from the assembly for "anti-party activities". The notice stated disqualification of the MLAs from assembly under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India. The MLAs were asked to respond to the Speaker's notice by Friday (July 17).

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published

