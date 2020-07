Chevron Scoops up Noble as Pandemic Pummels Energy Patch Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:23s - Published 2 minutes ago Chevron Scoops up Noble as Pandemic Pummels Energy Patch Chevron's $5 billion bid for Noble Energy marks ongoing turmoil in the energy patch, which has suffered amid the coronavirus pandemic and oil-price declines. 0

Chevron acquires Noble for $5 billion in all-stock deal NEW YORK (AP) — Chevron will take over Noble Energy for $5 billion in the first big deal announced...

Seattle Times - Published 4 hours ago





