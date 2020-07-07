Coronavirus: Austria steps up border checks as COVID-19 cases rise in Balkans

|
Balkans Geopolitical and cultural region of Southeast Europe
North Macedonia holds election amid virus surgeSKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia holds its first parliamentary election under its new country name this week, with voters heading to the polls..
WorldNews
Hundreds try to storm Serbian parliament as protests heat upBELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Police fired tear gas at hundreds of demonstrators who tried to storm Serbia’s parliament on Friday, the fourth night of protests..
WorldNews
Coronavirus: Greece shuts Serbia border amid COVID-19 spike in the Balkans
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:44Published
Austria Country in Central Europe
EU summit: 'I cannot say whether there will be a solution', Merkel says as third day begins
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:30Published
F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:56Published
Chechens demonstrate over 'Kremlin-backed' killing of activist in Vienna
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:25Published
