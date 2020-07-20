VIDEO: Public Service Commissioner Weighs in on PEPA Not Applying for Grant

Out of 15 co-ops in North Mississippi, Pontotoc Electric Power Association is the only co-op to not apply for a grant that would expand broadband internet to its customers.

Been magnified during this pandemic... pontotoc electric power association has been looking at bringing broadband connectivity to their customers - but now they're pushing back... back in 2019 - former gov phil bryant signed house bill 366 giving the states electric cooperatives the legal authority to offer high-speed internet service.... since then - 10 north mississippi co-ops have taken the necessary steps to provide broadband to their customers... today - there's more than 75 million dollars on the table for broadband expansion - this bill was passed a few weeks ago..

On friday 15 co-ops applied for that grant... except pontotoc electric power association... public service commissioner brandon presley - a long time advocate for connectivity for all mississippians joins us live this morning to talk more about this - good morning commissioner how are you this morning?

Whats the deal?

Pepa said if they could get grant money they would do it if they could get some substantial grant money - will pepa ever provide connectivity to their customers and if so - when?

