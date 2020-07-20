Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West Makes False Harriet Tubman Claims
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Kanye West Makes False Harriet Tubman Claims

Kanye West Makes False Harriet Tubman Claims

Rapper Kanye West ranted about the Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman, claiming she never actually freed slaves.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West claims in rally Harriet Tubman never 'freed the slaves,' tearfully discusses abortion

Kanye West made controversial claims about Harriet Tubman and discussed his experience with abortion...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

WhosFibbing

Duchess of Exeter 😷 RT @ToomeyWright: Kanye West: - makes false claims about slavery - says abortion should be legal but - every mother should receive $1m - s… 11 hours ago

ToomeyWright

Eileen Toomey-Wright Kanye West: - makes false claims about slavery - says abortion should be legal but - every mother should receive $… https://t.co/U3Pz3sqDSo 12 hours ago

i_makes_stuff

Ryan Carter RT @richard680news: #BREAKING - Major twitter hack attack continues. Scammers have broken in to the biggest Twitter accounts, include those… 5 days ago

AndrewforAndrew

Andrew Michael 🧢 🍎 @HeidiBriones No...just no. We don't need another person who doesn't believe in science leading our country during… https://t.co/24cUKvbsTy 6 days ago

FleerackersA

Alice Fleerackers "As researchers race to develop a potential vaccine to combat the new coronavirus, rapper Kanye West made false cla… https://t.co/0zJy25gHDF 1 week ago

peterbowes

Peter Bowes Well, science wins every time for me. Look at Florida. #coronavaccine https://t.co/D5zyX4JFFq via @usatoday 1 week ago

munkeatlooi

Mun-Keat Looi Anti-vaxxers, Kanye West denounce potential COVID-19 vaccine. @USATODAYanswers with the science https://t.co/Gegx4vwFbU 1 week ago

HEKTORLVL

HEKTOR Anti-vaxxers, Kanye West denounce potential COVID-19 vaccine; here's the science https://t.co/1NKapjs94c via @usatoday 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kayne Hosts First Campaign Event [Video]

Kayne Hosts First Campaign Event

Kanye West is running for President. West hosted his first campaign event since declaring himself a presidential candidate. Business Insider reports that at the rally West touched on a number of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:58Published