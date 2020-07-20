Kanye West Makes False Harriet Tubman Claims
Rapper Kanye West ranted about the Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman, claiming she never actually freed slaves.
Duchess of Exeter 😷 RT @ToomeyWright: Kanye West:
- makes false claims about slavery
- says abortion should be legal but
- every mother should receive $1m
- s… 11 hours ago
Eileen Toomey-Wright Kanye West:
- makes false claims about slavery
- says abortion should be legal but
- every mother should receive $… https://t.co/U3Pz3sqDSo 12 hours ago
Ryan Carter RT @richard680news: #BREAKING - Major twitter hack attack continues. Scammers have broken in to the biggest Twitter accounts, include those… 5 days ago
Andrew Michael 🧢 🍎 @HeidiBriones No...just no. We don't need another person who doesn't believe in science leading our country during… https://t.co/24cUKvbsTy 6 days ago
Alice Fleerackers "As researchers race to develop a potential vaccine to combat the new coronavirus, rapper Kanye West made false cla… https://t.co/0zJy25gHDF 1 week ago
Peter Bowes Well, science wins every time for me. Look at Florida. #coronavaccine https://t.co/D5zyX4JFFq via @usatoday 1 week ago
Mun-Keat Looi Anti-vaxxers, Kanye West denounce potential COVID-19 vaccine. @USATODAYanswers with the science https://t.co/Gegx4vwFbU 1 week ago
HEKTOR Anti-vaxxers, Kanye West denounce potential COVID-19 vaccine; here's the science https://t.co/1NKapjs94c via @usatoday 1 week ago
Kayne Hosts First Campaign EventKanye West is running for President.
West hosted his first campaign event since declaring himself a presidential candidate.
Business Insider reports that at the rally West touched on a number of..