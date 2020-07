Britain has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible COVID-19 vaccines from the Pfizer and BioNTech alliance and French group Valneva, the business ministry said on Monday.

Stocks rise on recovery hopes U.S. stocks posted gains Monday as signs of U.S. economic recovery helped offset jitters over increasingly violent social unrest amid an ongoing pandemic and rising U.S.-China tensions. Fred Katayama reports.

Sanofi eyes vaccine approval by early 2021 French drugmaker Sanofi expects to get approval for the potential coronavirus vaccine it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline by the first half of next year. Francis Maguire reports.

Pfizer, BioNTech get vaccine 'fast track' from FDA Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE said on Monday two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines received 'fast track' designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, speeding up the regulatory review process. Jillian Kitchener has more.

