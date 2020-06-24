Lucy Hale 'mortified' by Fifty Shades of Grey audition

Lucy Hale has revealed that she was left "mortified" by her "sexually forward" audition for 'Fifty Shades of Grey'.

Offering more details over the time she tried to land the role of Anastasia Steele, the 'Pretty...

Metro Entertainment The Pretty Little Liars stars was not ready for the racy #FiftyShadesofGrey audition monologue https://t.co/kSlCQFRzyu 3 hours ago

Anette Fekete RT @Metro_Ents : The Pretty Little Liars stars was not ready for the racy #FiftyShadesofGrey audition monologue https://t.co/kSlCQFRzyu 3 hours ago

ET Canada Lucy Hale says she was mortified by auditioning for "Fifty Shades of Grey" https://t.co/n3gTBgXGKa 3 hours ago

InternetDting101Book Lucy Hale says she was "mortified" in audition for Fifty Shades of Grey https://t.co/Io3l5KR10g 2 hours ago