5 Best Money Tips For People Age 25 Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:45s - Published 2 weeks ago 5 Best Money Tips For People Age 25 Being young comes with many advantages. Young people have the chance to invest early and have more ready for them when they retire. Chuck Cavanaugh, head of wealth planning for Citi Personal Wealth Management, told Business Insider five things he wishes he knew when he was 25. Start investing early. Max out your 401(k) and take advantage of the tax breaks. Focus on long-term goals. Create a budget. Buy life insurance when you are young. 0

