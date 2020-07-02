Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Happy Ice brings sweet treats for summer
Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Happy Ice brings sweet treats for summer

Happy Ice brings sweet treats for summer

It's cold, sweet, and sure to make you happy."Imagine if ice cream sorbet and shaved ice all came together to make one product.

It would make Happy Ice," said Happy Ice owner Lemeir Mitchell.

While Mitchell started selling his colorful sweet treat from a food truck, he now has a storefront location on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, CA!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Watch full episodes of Bite Size online at ABC.

Stream Happy Ice brings sweet treats for summer instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

It's National Ice Cream Day [Video]

It's National Ice Cream Day

It's National Ice Cream Day and we have the scoop on where to score some deals on the sweet treat today!

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 01:05Published
Delray Beach residents treat officers to ice cream [Video]

Delray Beach residents treat officers to ice cream

A sweet treat for the man and women of the Delray Beach Police Department.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:41Published
Happy Chickens Enjoy Their Favorite Treat [Video]

Happy Chickens Enjoy Their Favorite Treat

Occurred on / Info: These chickens enjoy some watermelon on a stick.

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:34Published