Happy Ice brings sweet treats for summer
It's cold, sweet, and sure to make you happy."Imagine if ice cream sorbet and shaved ice all came together to make one product.
It would make Happy Ice," said Happy Ice owner Lemeir Mitchell.
While Mitchell started selling his colorful sweet treat from a food truck, he now has a storefront location on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, CA!
