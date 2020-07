Bilic: I'm confident we'll get promotion Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:37s - Published 2 days ago Bilic: I'm confident we'll get promotion West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic tells Sky Sports News he is 'confident and optimistic' his side will win promotion on the final day of the Championship season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Bilic: It's time to finish the job



Slaven Bilic admits there is more pressure on his West Brom side but is confident they'll secure promotion to the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:28 Published 6 days ago