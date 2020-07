No Snacking and Strolling! Disney Closes Loophole That Let Guests Walk Around Unmasked Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:50s - Published 4 minutes ago No Snacking and Strolling! Disney Closes Loophole That Let Guests Walk Around Unmasked Disney officials have closed off a loophole that allowed guests to walk around its famous theme park without wearing face masks. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. 0

