Daily Dividend Report: MGEE,NRG,FMC,SLG,SEE

The board of directors of MGE Energy today increased the regular quarterly dividend rate 5% to $0.37 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable Sept.

15, 2020, to shareholders of record Sept.

1, 2020.

This raises the annualized dividend rate by 7 cents from $1.41 per share to $1.48 per share.

"Today's 5% dividend increase marks the company's 45th consecutive year of increasing its dividend.

We recognize the importance of dividend growth to our shareholders," Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler said.

"Our board's action today to increase the regular quarterly dividend rate reinforces the strength and resilience of MGE Energy's long-term business strategy in building your community energy company for the future." MGE Energy has increased its dividend annually for the past 45 years and has paid cash dividends for more than 110 years.

NRG Energy, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.30 per share, or $1.20 per share on an annualized basis.

The dividend is payable on August 17, 2020 to stockholders of record as of August 3, 2020.

FMC announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 44 cents per share, payable on October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2020.

SL Green Realty, Manhattan's largest office landlord, today announced that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.295 per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable on August 17, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2020.

Sealed Air announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share.

The dividend is payable on September 18, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2020.