House Dems Call for Investigation Into Trump's Use of Force During Portland Protests
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:20s - Published
House Dems Call for Investigation Into Trump's Use of Force During Portland Protests The chairs of three House committees signed a letter calling for the investigation on Sunday.

It calls for an investigation into the Trump administration's authorization of federal law enforcement tactics in recent protests in Portland and elsewhere in the U.S. House Letter, via CNBC House Letter, via CNBC In Portland, reports say that unidentified federal troops have detained, arrested and searched protestors without reading Miranda rights.

The federal troops, including the U.S. Marshals’ Special Operations Group, have also used unmarked vehicles to detain Portland protestors.

Portland mayor Ted Wheeler has decried the tactics in several interviews.

Ted Wheeler, Portland Mayor, via CNBC President Trump responded to the criticism, saying his administration is "trying to help Portland, not hurt it."

House Democrats demand investigation into use of force at Portland protests

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives asked the internal watchdogs for the Justice and...
Japan Today - Published


