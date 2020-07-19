Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally

Kanye West held the first campaign event for his 2020 presidential run on Sunday in Charleston, South Carolina.

During the rally, West made a number of outrageous claims, speaking about topics ranging from social media to religion.

At one point, West claimed that abolitionist Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves.” Kanye West, via 'Variety' West then broke down in tears and revealed that his own father had wanted to have him aborted.

Kanye West, via 'Variety' The reaction of West’s crowd of “registered guests only” ranged from shock to disgust.

In a video of the rally, one crowd member could be heard saying “okay we’re leaving now” after his comments about Tubman, while another said “come on, man.” Social media users reacted similarly to videos of the event, escalating concerns over West’s current mental health.