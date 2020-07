Lbzzy19 @Data_Analyzed @Abiso_la Ok, let's just wait and see what happens on Sunday then, but both teams have equal opportu… https://t.co/MIdTS55N5B 2 hours ago

Jeremy Frank @jlazowski14 100%. And it’s possible this is the last year where both teams contend for the playoffs. end of the cu… https://t.co/jxPV1Sgzb1 2 days ago

captain blood 17 @SnakeTef @BFtigercast Both teams had injuries to contend with going into the game. You guys lost Zeibell and we lo… https://t.co/CWNpf0EYYg 4 days ago

Pro Sports Outlook Top Takeaways: 1. Royals acquire the better player; Padres fill the bigger need 2. KC's defensive versatility will… https://t.co/u11ZOSY60m 6 days ago

ManUtd (News And Updates) @irvineadvent27 @ESPNFC Good! In the end it doesn't make any sense whn you try to mention money cuz as far as am co… https://t.co/i4XbfFz1Pg 1 week ago

JM RT @Legit_CHAMP: Dominique Wilkins vs Michael Jordan duels were simply the best. They both brought it to each other. Wilkins really was one… 1 week ago