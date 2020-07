The Trump administration is planning to send more militarized federal officers into U.S. cities.



Related videos from verified sources House Dems Call for Investigation Into Trump's Use of Force During Portland Protests



House Dems Call for Investigation Into Trump's Use of Force During Portland Protests The chairs of three House committees signed a letter calling for the investigation on Sunday. It calls for an.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:21 Published 55 minutes ago Trump preps order sending federal agents into cities



President Donald Trump lashed out at protests in Portland, Oregon and violence in "Democrat-run" cities on Sunday, as his administration prepared new measures that would allow a federal crackdown in.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:15 Published 20 hours ago Trump Assures Nation COVID-19 Will Disappear By Itself



Fox News host Chris Wallace held a wide-ranging ― and at times, testy ― interview with US President Donald Trump on Sunday. HuffPost reports the president repeated his unsubstantiated claim that.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 20 hours ago