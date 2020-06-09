Global  
 

UK coronavirus vaccine shows early promise
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 10:06s - Published
UK coronavirus vaccine shows early promise

UK coronavirus vaccine shows early promise

Oxford University scientists say experimental vaccine prompts a protective immune response in its first human trial.

Oxford University Police Oxford University Police

It's a relief to have so much going horrifically wrong. It distracts us as we sleepwalk into a cold war with China

 Within 30 minutes of the announcement that Oxford University has produced a viable Covid-19 vaccine, Dominic Raab was formally announcing the suspension of the..
Independent

UK's Oxford University coronavirus vaccine candidate is safe and effective with few side effects, early trial results show

 The findings published Monday in The Lancet show the University of Oxford candidate vaccine to be safe and effective in early trials.
USATODAY.com
Malala Yousafzai Graduates Oxford University [Video]

Malala Yousafzai Graduates Oxford University

CNN reports that Malala Yousafzai, has graduated from Oxford University. She and her family celebrated, with cake and confetti. Malala, is a 22-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, who lived after being shot in the head at 15 by the Taliban. Born in Pakistan, Malala is an activist who speaks out about girls education and human rights. On Friday Malala tweeted, "Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
British protesters target symbols of slavery and empire [Video]

British protesters target symbols of slavery and empire

Protesters in Oxford demanded the removal of a statue of colonialist Cecil Rhodes, while in London, a slave-trader's statue was targeted as part of protests against symbols of the slave trade and empire.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:01Published

