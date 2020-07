Bathroom Water Leak Creates Peculiar Ceiling Pimple Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:22s - Published 1 minute ago Bathroom Water Leak Creates Peculiar Ceiling Pimple Occurred on July 17, 2020 / Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Info from Licensor: "I had a leak in my bathroom ceiling and woke up the next morning to this huge pustule on my ceiling dripping water so I proceeded to pop it with a knife and the result was oddly satisfying to watch." 0

