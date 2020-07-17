WEB EXTRA: Yellow Turtle Found In India
This yellow turtle was found in Balasore, India on July 19.
An Indian Forest Service officer said it was most likely albino.
See This ‘Rarity in a Half Shell’ as Fisherman Finds Yellow TurtleThis turtle might cause you to do a double-take, as even some wildlife experts say that haven’t seen a yellow turtle before. Buzz60’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Rare yellow-coloured turtle found in southeastern IndiaA rare yellow-coloured turtle has been rescued by a wildlife biologist in Balasore, southeastern India.
Rakesh Jumar Mohalik filmed the rare reptile which skin and shell have a unique yellow..
