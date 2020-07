How to Watch NASA's 300th Spacewalk on Tuesday Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:06s - Published 4 minutes ago How to Watch NASA's 300th Spacewalk on Tuesday On Tuesday, July 21st, astronauts Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken will finish a 3.5-year-long effort to upgrade to the International Space Station's power system, marking the 300th spacewalk completed by U.S. astronauts. 0

