'Go to your own country!' Man in Virginia verbally harasses group having a picnic
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:44s - Published
A group of friends enjoyed a day out on a social distance picnic on Saturday (July 18) when they were interrupted by a man that began to yell racial slurs at one of the girls.

Filmed in Fairfax, Virginia, the filmer asked the man to please stop as it was not polite.

The man escalated the situation and began to yell racial slurs, threatening and yelling at the group.

"Go to your own country Dreamer!" the man yelled.

"First Amendment, I can say whatever the f*ck I want!" the man continued "We began to pack up and leave because we were scared for our lives," said the filmer.

