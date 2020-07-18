Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Lewis Is Remembered As An American Hero
Video Credit: A Plus - Duration: 02:07s - Published
John Lewis Is Remembered As An American Hero

John Lewis Is Remembered As An American Hero

Rep.

John Lewis died on Friday night, sending shock waves through the United States.

But news of his death quickly led to celebration of his life.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Americans Take to Twitter to Grieve Loss of Civil Rights Hero John Lewis

Americans Take to Twitter to Grieve Loss of Civil Rights Hero John Lewis The passing of civil rights hero and Georgia Congressman John Lewis was marked by an overwhelming...
Mediaite - Published

In Tributes, John Lewis Remembered As An American Hero

Lawmakers from across the political spectrum remembered Rep. John Lewis as a man who embodied the...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

TRIBUTE FOR JOHN LEWIS [Video]

TRIBUTE FOR JOHN LEWIS

john lewis is being remember as a hero and relentless servant

Credit: WMGTPublished
Remembering Congressman John Lewis [Video]

Remembering Congressman John Lewis

U.S. Rep. John Lewis was a giant in American politics and in the decades-long fight for civil rights. CBS News’ Nancy Cordes has a look back at his unforgettable life.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:50Published
John Lewis, U.S. congressman and sharecropper's son, was civil rights hero [Video]

John Lewis, U.S. congressman and sharecropper's son, was civil rights hero

[NFA] John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80, was a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1960s who endured beatings by white police and mobs and played an outsized role in American politics..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published