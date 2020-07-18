John Lewis Is Remembered As An American Hero
Rep.
John Lewis died on Friday night, sending shock waves through the United States.
But news of his death quickly led to celebration of his life.
TRIBUTE FOR JOHN LEWISjohn lewis is being remember as a hero and relentless servant
Remembering Congressman John LewisU.S. Rep. John Lewis was a giant in American politics and in the decades-long fight for civil rights. CBS News’ Nancy Cordes has a look back at his unforgettable life.
John Lewis, U.S. congressman and sharecropper's son, was civil rights hero[NFA] John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80, was a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1960s who endured beatings by white police and mobs and played an outsized role in American politics..