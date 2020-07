Ken Kuemmerlein, a well-known coach in the Special Olympics, died from COVID-19 complications.

Well-known coach in Special Olympics dies from COVID-19 complications

WE HAVE SOME VERY SAD NEWS TOREPORT THIS MORNING.

A WELLKNOWN COACH IN THE SPECIALOLYMPICS COMMUNITY- HAS LOSTHIS BATTLE WITH COVID-19.

KENKUEMMERLEIN WAS PART OFUNIFIED SPORTS... A MOVEMENTWITHIN SPECIAL OLYMPICS THATPARTNERS ATHLETES WITH PEOPLEWHO DO NOT HAVE DISABILITIES.WEST ALLIS MAYOR DAN DEVINESHARED THE NEWS ON FACEBOOK.LAST YEAR... KEN AND HISPARTNER RYON KNODL TOOK HOMETHE BRONZE MEDAL IN GOLF ATTHE SPECIAL OLYMPICS WORLDGAMES IN ABU DHABI.

THIS ISVIDEO FROM A CELEBRATION PARTYIN WEST ALLIS.KEN WILL TRULYBE