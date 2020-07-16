Workers Across the County Walk Off The Job In Call For Social, Employee Justice
The Strike For Black Lives protest is happening now in places like New York, Minnesota and Los Angeles, Kara Finnstrom reports.
Judge Dismisses Charges Against LA County Social Workers In Death Of Gabriel FernandezA judge on Thursday dismissed charges against four Los Angeles County social workers accused in the death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez.
Child welfare advocates concerned over Missouri social services job cutsChild welfare advocates are worried job cuts within the Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division will negatively affect abused and neglected children.
